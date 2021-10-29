CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Sells $400,916.25 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.