CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Sells $400,916.25 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CIT stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.
About CIT Group
CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.
