Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

CNK stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 823,177 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

