Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $126.22 and last traded at $126.22, with a volume of 6217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

