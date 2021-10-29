Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CINF traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.59. 12,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.26. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

