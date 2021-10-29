Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,653,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $337,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $1,811,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XEC opened at $87.20 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEC. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

