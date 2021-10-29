Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cigna were worth $173,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after buying an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after buying an additional 157,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $215.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $160.37 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.