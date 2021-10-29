CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL opened at $224.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $232.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,999,092 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.