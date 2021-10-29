CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 152 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $144.66. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.78 and a fifty-two week high of $193.66.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

