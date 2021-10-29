CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $264,000 in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,241,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,087 shares of company stock worth $2,254,877.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

