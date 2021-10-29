CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

