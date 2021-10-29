CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $301,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

