CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.57 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $62,960.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and sold 175,266 shares worth $1,863,278. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

