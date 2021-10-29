CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $11,021,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

