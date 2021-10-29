CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 120 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $149.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

