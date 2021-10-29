CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 521 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,369,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,167,000 after buying an additional 73,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

