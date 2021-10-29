CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 502 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,241,000 after buying an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,257,000 after buying an additional 227,791 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in WestRock by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

