CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,727 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

UAL stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.