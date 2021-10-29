CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$35.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.14.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$14.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.91. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4114684 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

