CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIXX. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 126,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.