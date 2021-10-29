CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIXX shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 126,920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 339.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

