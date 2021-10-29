Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.667 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62.

Churchill Downs has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Churchill Downs has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Churchill Downs to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $238.93. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,435. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.43 and a 200-day moving average of $208.01. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.