Chubb (NYSE:CB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $187.23, but opened at $195.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Chubb shares last traded at $192.73, with a volume of 12,093 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CB. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day moving average of $171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.