Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $210.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.