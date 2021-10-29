Christopher (Chris) Price Buys 1,440,000 Shares of Japara Healthcare Limited (ASX:JHC) Stock

Japara Healthcare Limited (ASX:JHC) insider Christopher (Chris) Price bought 1,440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,016,000.00 ($1,440,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.13.

Japara Healthcare Company Profile

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care homes in Australia. It operates approximately 4,400 resident places across 51 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

