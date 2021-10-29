Christopher (Chris) Price Buys 1,440,000 Shares of Japara Healthcare Limited (ASX:JHC) Stock

Japara Healthcare Limited (ASX:JHC) insider Christopher (Chris) Price bought 1,440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,016,000.00 ($1,440,000.00).
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.13.
Japara Healthcare Company Profile
