Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $114.17. 566,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,480,345. The stock has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chevron stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Chevron worth $2,440,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

