Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG opened at $104.57 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.