Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.25. 4,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,825. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

