Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,234 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,762,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $100,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

CAH opened at $47.72 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.