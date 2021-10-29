Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,114,638 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 928.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of CoStar Group worth $102,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

