Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $111,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $222.96 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

