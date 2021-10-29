Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 32,898 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,898 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $105,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,285.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

