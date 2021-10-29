ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ CHX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.06. 1,558,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 434.41 and a beta of 3.21.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
