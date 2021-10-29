ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.06. 1,558,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 434.41 and a beta of 3.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChampionX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of ChampionX worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

