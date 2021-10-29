Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 20,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 107,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market cap of C$39.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

