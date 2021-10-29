ChainX Hits Market Capitalization of $49.23 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. ChainX has a market cap of $49.23 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00007024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00070757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,462.25 or 1.00153932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.93 or 0.07014903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021864 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

