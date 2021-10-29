Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $31.47 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $14.51 billion and $1.37 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $31.47 or 0.00050409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00236362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00098519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,009,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

