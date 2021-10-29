Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of upper-mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

