Ceres Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $213.32 or 0.00352075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $240,009.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00069005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00071235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00095948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.41 or 1.00003600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.53 or 0.07043257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

