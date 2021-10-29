Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock Position Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Century Communities worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Century Communities by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.