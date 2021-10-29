Centric Cash (CNS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000640 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

