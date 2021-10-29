Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $16.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of CE opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $110.49 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average is $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 97.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $39,414,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

