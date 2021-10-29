Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 943 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $23,581,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,194,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,725,156.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,068,821 shares of company stock worth $209,155,467 over the last three months.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of SNAP opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.