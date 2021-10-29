Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,030 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

