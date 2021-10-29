Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Norwood Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 13.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Mancuso purchased 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,216.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $281,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,404 shares of company stock worth $135,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.