CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the September 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 64,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

OTGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CD Projekt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

