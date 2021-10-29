CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. CBIZ updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

