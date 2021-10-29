Caxton Associates LP Sells 33,100 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,952 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 390,422 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

