Caxton Associates LP Sells 1,847 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

