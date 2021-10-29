Caxton Associates LP Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.