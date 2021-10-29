Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,938 shares of company stock worth $18,728,868 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

