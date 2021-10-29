Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

